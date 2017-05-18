The initial idea for L.I.F.E. in the 23rd Century came while I was at work about a year and a half after the 9/11 attacks. Part of my job was to call the company’s home office and check the status of orders. The phone I used didn’t have a speaker, and the cord was very short, so I would have to hold the phone to my head sometimes for an hour listening to hold music and commercials for the company I worked for. After months of this, the absurdity started to affect my thoughts.