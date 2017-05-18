Book Your SalesSales lessons from successful authors
The Color of Love author Ty Mitchell
The Color of Love is a contemporary romance about finding your place in the world. It tackles a lot of taboo issues (i.e., infidelity, homosexuality, race, misogyny, the dynamics of different types of relationships [personal and business]) and it fleshes those problems out of the characters to make them seem like real people with real issues.read more
Matt Drake Action/Adventure series author David Leadbeater
Having just turned 50, I realize I have been writing books since I reached my mid-teens. Reading and writing have always been a major part of my life and, though both have had to take a back seat through the years, I have always returned. Initially, I read and wrote in many genres, happy to search for the one that suited me best, but eventually landed on Archaeological Thrillers.read more
Jason Richter, author of L.I.F.E. in the 23rd Century
The initial idea for L.I.F.E. in the 23rd Century came while I was at work about a year and a half after the 9/11 attacks. Part of my job was to call the company’s home office and check the status of orders. The phone I used didn’t have a speaker, and the cord was very short, so I would have to hold the phone to my head sometimes for an hour listening to hold music and commercials for the company I worked for. After months of this, the absurdity started to affect my thoughts.read more
Tightwads on the Loose and Sea Trials author Wendy Hinman
I’m an adventurer, speaker, and award-winning author of two books, Tightwads on the Loose and Sea Trials. Tightwads on the Loose a popular travel adventure book about the 7-year, 34,000-mile voyage I took with my husband aboard a small, violently rocking sailboat where I alternated between feats worthy of Wonder Woman or Suzy Homemaker.read more
Motherhood Martyrdom & Costso Runs by Whitney Dineen
Motherhood Martyrdom & Costco Runs is a book about my leap into middle-aged motherhood. It covers my journey through multiple miscarriages, my challenges with postpartum depression, and the overwhelming love and devotion I have for my girls. This book is 80% humor, 20% struggle, and 100% the real deal.read more
Cascadia by Buzz Bernard
Cascadia, which has been categorized as a technothriller, is set against a megaquake and tsunami that will–not may–strike the Pacific Northwest. Here’s the logline: Confronted by a massive earthquake and tsunami in the PacNW, a respected geologist must make two gut-wrenching decisions. One could cost him his reputation. The other, his life.read more